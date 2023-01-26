EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Did Alex Gonzaga lose endorsement deals following viral cake-smearing video?

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin has alleged that vlogger and actress Alex Gonzaga doesn’t have any endorsements and contracts from big brands to date, following the controversial cake-smearing video.

Fermin further said that no brand was willing to associate with the embattled vlogger, who has been under a “Birthday Bash” after smearing icing from her birthday cake on a waiter’s face in a viral video.

The said video, which was uploaded via Instagram Stories by Dani Barretto during Alex’s 35th birthday party has since been deleted – but not after netizens have already downloaded and reshared the material, and has since spread throughout social media.

While some of Alex’s friends in the industry mentioned that it was in her nature to play pranks, more netizens believed that it was an inappropriate, insensitive act.

Alex has since issued a public apology about the matter, addressing the waiter, Kuya Allan, and her family who had been dragged into the issue.

