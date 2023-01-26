Alden Richards denies marriage, child with Maine Mendoza

Kapuso actor Alden Richards officially dismissed claims that he and his former on screen partner Maine Mendoza are already married and have a child as claimed by their hardcore AlDub fans.

Maine previously denied these claims in an interview with Ogie Diaz and Alden also made a similar denial in a press conference.

“Wala kayong anak at hindi kayo kasal,” Boy Abunda asked in his GMA show ‘Fast Talk’.

“Wala po,” Alden immediately replied.

In November 2016, a photo of Alden and Maine was posted on the Eat Bulaga Facebook page showing the two at a hospital scene, with a screen that implied that Maine was pregnant. However, this was only part of a story on a segment of the aforementioned noontime show and wasn’t real at all.

Abunda then asked the actor to address those who still believe in these rumors.

“I think everything po is already self-explanatory. Uulitin ko po, during the AlDub era, nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng suportang binigay niyo po sa ‘min, and sa lahat po ng pagmamahal. Masaya po kami na napasaya namin kayo,” Alden said.

“But right now po kasi kami ni Maine, we’re at a point na we’re not getting any younger. And we’ve already made our, of course, personal choices,” he added.

“And we’re very good friends. Up to this point, we talk,” Alden added.