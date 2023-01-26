EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Alden Richards denies marriage, child with Maine Mendoza

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

In November 2016, a photo of Alden and Maine was posted on the Eat Bulaga Facebook page showing the two at a hospital scene, with a screen that implied that Maine was pregnant. However, this was only part of a skit in the noontime show.

Kapuso actor Alden Richards officially dismissed claims that he and his former on screen partner Maine Mendoza are already married and have a child as claimed by their hardcore AlDub fans.

Maine previously denied these claims in an interview with Ogie Diaz and Alden also made a similar denial in a press conference.

“Wala kayong anak at hindi kayo kasal,” Boy Abunda asked in his GMA show ‘Fast Talk’.

“Wala po,” Alden immediately replied.

In November 2016, a photo of Alden and Maine was posted on the Eat Bulaga Facebook page showing the two at a hospital scene, with a screen that implied that Maine was pregnant. However, this was only part of a story on a segment of the aforementioned noontime show and wasn’t real at all.

Abunda then asked the actor to address those who still believe in these rumors.

“I think everything po is already self-explanatory. Uulitin ko po, during the AlDub era, nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng suportang binigay niyo po sa ‘min, and sa lahat po ng pagmamahal. Masaya po kami na napasaya namin kayo,” Alden said.

“But right now po kasi kami ni Maine, we’re at a point na we’re not getting any younger. And we’ve already made our, of course, personal choices,” he added.

“And we’re very good friends. Up to this point, we talk,” Alden added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Woman demands AED 51,000 from a man for damaging washing machine in Al Ain

13 mins ago
Dexter Valenton

First Aeta to pass Criminology Board Exam to pursue dream of becoming policeman

3 hours ago
iStock 488725861

Philippines fails to retain No. 2 spot for banana exporters

3 hours ago
Manila

PH economic growth expands to 7.6% in 2022

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button