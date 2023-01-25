WATCH: Filipino dance pair “Power Duo” enters finals of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ edition

The Filipino acrobatic dance group ‘Power Duo’ has advanced to the grand finals of ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ after winning the super fan vote.

Jervin and Anjanette Mino of Power Duo impressed the audience and judges, including Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum, with their performance of the song ‘You are the Reason.’

The duo beat out other contenders, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Darius Mabda, who also had high fan votes.

The ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ season 5 winners thanked those who supported them in the international competition.

“We also want to share our success with our PGT judges who believed in our talent from the start,” the group said.

Calum Scott, the singer of the song, also thanked the group for using his song in their performance.

The duo will now compete against Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalist, magician Aidan McCann, who advanced to the final round after receiving a golden buzzer from Klum.