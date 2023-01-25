“Trauma bangs”: Celeste Cortesi shows off new look

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi updated her fans and followers with her new hairstyle after her stint in the recently held 71st Miss Universe edition of the pageant in New Orleans, United States.

Celeste opted to keep her hair long but with layers and bangs.

“Hello from me and my trauma bangs,” Celeste wrote.

Celeste showed that she can style herself in two ways with her new hairstyle.

On Tuesday, she shared an illustrated photo of her wearing the Darna-inspired national costume and said that the entire year has been the most challenging and exciting part of her life.

“To represent my country, the Philippines, is my greatest honor,” she said.

Celeste looked back on her journey and how she stepped out of her comfort zone to pursue her dreams in the Philippines.

“I’ve always had a burning passion for my country, I was always very curious about the Philippines with its Islands, People and Culture and I will continue the pursuit of my Filipina Identity,” she said.

“I’ve always known by heart that there are no limits in what you can achieve as long as you are committed to the vision and your intentions are pure, as I have done by pushing myself beyond my limits in the services of my advocacies, training, and learning,” she added.

Celeste vowed to continue her advocacies with or without the Miss Universe title.

“I now believe that my purpose is to inspire, and I will never stop inspiring and motivating all of you, with or without the Universe Crown. I am committed,” she added.

“To my country, I stand proud to be a Filipina,” Celeste said.

She also paid tribute to her late father who became the inspiration of her evening gown.

“To my father, you guided me up to this day, you still are and will always do. I feel your protection. If you are redirecting me to a different path, to what is truly meant for me, I trust you and I know I still am in the right place at the right time. Thank you, my guardian angel,” Celeste said.