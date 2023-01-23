Maegan Aguilar appeals for Freddie Aguilar’s help, denies drug abuse claims

Singer Maegan Aguilar appealed to Senator Raffy Tulfo as she battles hyperthyroidism and in need of medical assistance and help.

In an episode of ‘Raffy Tulfo in Action’ posted on the show’s Youtube account, the rock singer said that her medical condition led to her being malnourished. She also responded to questions on why she did not ask for her father’s help, folk singer, Freddie Aguilar.

“Hindi po ako makalapit kay Tatay. Hindi ko po ma-explain yung dahilan kasi he has his reasons why he’s not helping me. Ganun na nga po. Pero I have been estranged naman po kasi, Senator Raffy, since I was 16 kasi I left the house na po,” Maegan said.

The singer said that her relationship with her estranged father was on and off.

“But there’s always an on and off bati thing between me and my tatay, pero sa ngayon po kasi, hindi ko maayos, e. Dahil nga po he has his reasons na hindi ko na po alam kung ano yun,” she said.

The show called Freddie to get his side of the story but the singer declined to be interviewed on air. Freddie however said that he has been helping her daughter and still loves her.

“Pero ang sinasabi ko lang po sa mga magulang ko, kung anuman ang pagkakamali ko, hindi naman siguro ganoon kalaki para talikuran nang tuluyan. Kasi isa lang po ang nanay at tatay ko, hindi po ba? Hindi naman po ako galing sa ibang magulang, sila lang po ang meron akong magulang. Kaya po hindi ko alam kung ano ang kailangan ko pang gawin. Parang ganun po, ipinapasa-Diyos ko na lang,” Maegan added.

“‘Tay, wala kasi akong ibang tatay, kayo lang, e. Hindi ko na po alam kung paano ito ayusin, unless din po willing kayo na tanggapin for who I am, what I am. Sinabi niya na ganoon ang ginagawa kahit sa pagkakaibigan lang. Na tinatanggap ang isa’t isa for what they are sa kabila ng flaws. Ako po yun. ‘Tay, I am imperfect. I am flawed. I don’t know how to fix, ‘Tay, pero sa totoo lang kasi kailangan ko kayo ngayon,” she added.

Maegan also denied claims that she is a drug addict.

“Gusto ko pong ma-stop na yung lumalabas na tsismis sa showbiz news or whatever gossip outlet or platform na I am a substance abuse, I am a drug addict, and I want it to stop coz I’m not,” she said.

“So, I can work as a marketing manager also. I lose the opportunities kasi when they checked my background, nakikita po nila sa gossip na addict po ako. May stigma po kasi na, ‘Di Maegan Aguilar ay mayabang, ganito, ganyan… matapang,” Maegan added.

Maegan also told Tulfo that she is ready to undergo drug testing.

Tulfo’s show vowed to help the singer with her medical expenses.