‘DongYan at heart’ Zeinab Harake fulfills dream of meeting Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes 

Vlogger Zeinab Harake couldn’t help but share her happiness after meeting her two Kapuso idols Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes. 

Zeinab shared her photos with the Kapuso power couple and told her followers that she has been a long time fan of the two. 

In one of the photos, Marian was seen hugging Zeinab. Dingdong joined the two ladies in another photo. 

“My forever lodi, My Marimar, love you so, so much,” Zeinab wrote.

“Finally, my DongYan heart,” she added with a crying face and white heart emojis.

Marian responded on Zeinab’s post with a flying kiss emoji. 

It’s unclear when and how Zeinab met the two celebrities. Zeinab rose to popularity due to her viral vlogs. She has a daughter and was previously in a relationship with Skusta Clee.

