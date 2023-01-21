Pokwang hints at ex-partner dating again

Actress and comedienne Pokwang revealed that her former partner, Lee O’Brian, is back in the dating scene and quashed any possibility of them getting back together. Pokwang also said that she is no longer selling the products named after them.

“Wala na po, may nilalandi na siya. Hindi nag-effort na lunukin ang pride chicken para kay Tisay!” Pokwang said.

‘Tisay’ is their 5-year-old daughter, Malia.

Another netizen teased Pokwang and said that she might be jealous of her ex-partner’s new-found love.

“Hindi rin! Natatawa nga ako, ang cheap,” (Not at all! It even makes me laugh) she replied.

She also gave some cryptic posts talking about deleting people in her life.

“I know, right? Kaya lang kasi ‘di ko kailangan ang mataas pa sa Diyos ang pride at ‘di kami pinaglalaban, instead nakipaglandian pa,” Pokwang wrote.