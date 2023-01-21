EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo’s legal team denies land grabbing claim of netizens

The camp of actress Bea Alonzo slammed the malicious statements made against her over her recent vlog inviting Aetas to her home in Zambales. Bea invited a group of Aetas to her farm and cooked dinner for them.

“That’s nice, now how about giving their land back,” a netizen named Alo Lantin said.

Fans and other netizens quickly defended the actress and said that this is not a land-grabbing issue.

“It is unfortunate that a certain ‘aloveyoutoo’ made a very irresponsible and highly outrageous statement on Twitter asserting that Ms. Bea Alonzo should give ‘their land back,’” Atty. Joey V. Garcia, Bea’s legal counsel, said.

“For the record, our client vehemently opposes that baseless and very unfair accusation. She and her family are the absolute and registered owners of the parcels of land in Zambales, acquired through legal and valid means,” the lawyer added.

The legal team also told the netizen to retract the statement and issued a stern and final warning.

“Let this message serve as a stern and final warning to that fellow who made the disparaging remarks against Ms. Bea Alonzo on social media to retract his/her unfounded accusation and to cease from further making defamatory statements that bring disrepute to our client,” Garcia said.

The lawyer said he is ready to defend her client against malicious statements and would be constrained to file a case if the netizen does not retract the statement.

 

