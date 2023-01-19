Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opens up about body shaming, bids farewell to beauty pageants

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe of 2021, said that she’s not concerned about the body-shaming and online trolling she has been undergoing after gaining weight.

The Indian model, actress, and beauty pageant title holder bid farewell to the world of pageantry and gave her final walk at the 71st Miss Universe pageant hosted last January 14, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I just want to tell them ‘look at me, hashtag I’m unbothered.’ It’s not about how you look, it’s about how you feel. Treat yourself how you want to treat you. You are strong, you are unique, you are beautiful. Nobody can be like you and I think it’s the best thing you have. And we are all women of all colors, all shapes, all sizes,” she said to the Philippine media back in April 2022.

She had addressed the issue last April, saying “unbothered” by the body-shamers. In support, the Miss Universe Organization had also issued a statement that condemned the bullying on Harnaaz.

In the 71st Miss Universe pageant, Harnaaz stood out in her sparkling black ensemble which featured the faces of India’s two past Miss Universe winners, Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta, on the rear train of her gown.

She may have slipped, but her beauty and composure shone through her last walk as she reflected on her reign as Miss Universe.

“I was 17-years-old when I first took the the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I’ve been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing,” she said in her voiceover.