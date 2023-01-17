Teejay Hughes surprises mom with his NY Times Billboard

Instagram star and photographer Teejay Hughes surprised his Filipina mom with his own billboard at the New York Time Square.

Hughes thanked his mom in the reaction video.

“Thank you so much for sacrificing so much of your life to allow me the chance to create mine,” captioned Hughes in his video.

“That’s my baby,” exclaimed Hughes mom seeing his son’s video playing on the billboard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙚𝙚𝙟𝙖𝙮 𝙃𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙚𝙨 | Photographer (@teejayhughes)

“Thanks for giving me the life I live mom ❤️ …and a HUGE thank you to @canonusa for wholeheartedly supporting creators like myself 📸 Y’all literally make the tools that allow me to create the world I want to live in 🌍#CanonCreator” captioned Hughes in the video post which he shared on Instagram.

The post warmed netizens hearts. One user said “what an incredible moment.”

Another said, “There’s no better date than the person who raised and gave you life. Literally got me in teary eyed just seeing the reaction.”

Hughes is of Scandinavian and Filipino descent. He usually includes his Pinay mom in his social media videos.

He rose into fame with his dynamic photos on instagram.