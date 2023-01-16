LOOK: Celeste Cortesi shares quote on ‘being kinder to yourself’ after Miss Universe stint

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi shared a quote after her stint in the 71st Miss Universe pageant, which possibly reflects her current feelings after she got eliminated early in the competition. Cortesi failed to make the top 16 semi-finals of the 71st edition of the pageant held in New Orleans, United States – marking a 12-year break for the Philippines in the pageant semi-finals.

“You’re going to realize it one day- that happiness is never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following the footsteps of all those who came before you; it was never about being like the others,” the quote read. “It was never about being like the others. One day, you’re going to see it- that happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself,” the quote added.

Miss United States of America, R’Bonney Gabriel, won the most coveted Miss Universe 2022 crown in a grand coronation night that took place in New Orleans, United States. Gabriel gave her country the 9th Miss Universe crown and defeated over 80 candidates, including the Philippine bet, Celeste Cortesi.

Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Universe crown, and she has been working as a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher, and model.

During the final Question and Answer segment, the host asked, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?” Gabriel replied, “I use fashion as a force for good. I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes for women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

Venezuela’s Amanda Dudamel was named first runner-up, while the Dominican Republic’s Andreína Martínez was second runner-up.