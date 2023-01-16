‘Filipino blood is so strong and I’m so proud to be half Filipina’: New Miss Universe proud of her Filipino roots

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel thanked the overwhelming support she received from Filipino fans in her journey to conquering the universe.

The 28-year-old beauty queen is the first Filipina-American to have won the much-coveted Miss Universe title.

In her interview with media after the Miss Universe coronation, Gabriel expressed how proud she is of her Filipino roots and hopes to use her title to empower Filipina-Americans and other women of color.

“Mabuhay, Philippines. Mabuhay Filipino fans. Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng tulong ninyo,” she said.

“The support is everything. I feel it in my heart. I heard it in the room. It was an amazing energy. The Filipino blood is so strong. We are hardworking, we’re fun and we’re determined, and I’m so proud to be half-Filipina,” she added.

She shared that it took her three years to win Miss USA, before being able to compete on the world stage.

“It’s been a three-year journey of getting first runner-up and just going, keep going. I always had this feeling in me and something is telling me no matter what I should keep trying, even though I felt like I wouldn’t succeed. So it is such an amazing feeling to be standing here as the first Filipino-American,” she said.

Gabriel bested 82 other candidates to emerge as the new Miss Universe 2022.

In the final round of the competition, Miss USA, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Venezuela were asked the same question, “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?”

“Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years. I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’ve been cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing. I choose sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all have something special and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change,” Gabriel said in her winning response.