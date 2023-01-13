Angelica Panganiban misses child, husband while in COVID-19 isolation

Actress and first time mom Angelica Panganiban shared how she misses her daughter and fiancee as she undergoes isolation due to COVID-19.

On her Instagram account, Angelica shared a photo of her positive swab test result and shared that she is currently isolated.

She also shared a screenshot of her video call with fiancé Gregg Homan and their daughter Amila.

“Nauubusan na ko ng positive thoughts send help,” Angelica said in her caption

“I miss you family,” she added.

Angelica recently went to a surprise bridal shower of Glaiza De Castro.

Carla Abellana, Pokwang, Camille Prats, Anne Curtis, Maxene Magalona expressed well wishes for Angelica.

Angelica welcomed her baby Amila in September last year. Angelica and Gregg anounced their engagement in October 2022.