Celeste Cortesi stands out in first few days of Miss Universe competition

Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi shares gorgeous photos of her wearing a pink outfit while thanking her supporters for reaching half a million followers on Instagram.

“HAPPY 500k! 💕 You guys are amazing 🦋,” captioned Cortesi.

Cortesi, who is currently competing at the 71st Miss Universe competition has been selected as one of the five candidates for a sponsored cosmetic photoshoot along with Bahrain, Spain, South Africa and Thailand.

She also ranked 3rd in the Day 2 standouts by Sash Factor.

Sash Factor presenta su lista de las más sobresalientes del día 02 de Miss Universo. Ocupa el primer lugar Amanda Dudamel de Venezuela 🇻🇪#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/DBCxb1nu2E — ♛ Todo Miss ♛ (@TodoMiss) January 5, 2023

Cortesi, who represented Pasay in the MU Philippines competition aims to bring home the 5th Miss Universe crown for the Philippines. She has previously won Miss Earth Philippines and finished at the Top 8 of the Miss Earth 2018 pageant.