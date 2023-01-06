Jessy Mendiola gave birth before New Year- Cristy Fermin

Actress Jessy Mendiola gave birth to her and her husband Luis Manzano’s first child on December 29 at the Medical City, according to veteran columnist Cristy Fermin.

Fermin said that Mendiola was admitted to the hospital on December 28 and gave birth the following day. She was reportedly discharged on January 1.

“Tinawagan niya ‘yung manugang ng kumare niya na nagtatrabaho sa Medical City para i-confirm kung totoo nga ang mga detalye ng panganganak ni Jessy,” Cristy said reading her informant.

“Ang sabi niya sa akin, ‘in-admit po si Jessy sa Medical City December 28 (Miyerkoles) po tapos kinabukasan December 29 nanganak si Jessy Manzano kaya January 1 po, na-discharge na po siya,” Cristy said.

The veteran columnist added that she and Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos were exchanging texts during the holiday but she has yet to confirm the news.

Although Fermin claims to have confirmation of the news, Mendiola has not yet announced the birth of her child. As of Friday, December 30, 2022, her latest social media content was a vlog featuring their baby room.