Donnalyn Bartolome draws flak for ‘toxic back to work’ post

Vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome has come under fire from netizens over a recent Facebook post in which she encouraged people to change their mindset when it comes to work.

Bartolome wrote that those who are returning to work after the holiday season should be grateful for the opportunity to improve their lives and those of their families.

“Bakit may sad dahil back to work na? Diba dapat masaya ka kasi may chance ka na pagandahin buhay mo at ng pamilya? Trip ko pa nga may work ng January 1 dahil superstition ko may work ako buong taon pag ganun. Dapat grateful kasi may work,” Donnalyn wrote.

She also suggested that people should find jobs that make them happy.

“If work makes you unhappy, I hope you find a job that will. Yung pakikiligin ka and sheet 🥹 Anyway, this is just a reminder that having a job is a blessing bessss change mindset, it’s 2023,” she added.

However, many netizens took issue with Bartolome’s message, arguing that not everyone has the same opportunities and that finding a well-paying job that provides happiness can be difficult in the Philippines, which ranks in the top 10 countries with the worst working conditions according to a 2021 study by the International Trade Union Confederation.

“Subukan mong mag-commute araw-araw papunta sa trabaho at pauwi. Sabi nga, ang commuting ay overtime na walang bayad. Pasok ang NCR sa may worst transportation system sa buong mundo,” a netizen replied.

“Suwerte ang makahanap ng work kung saan masaya ka. Yan ang ideal. Some of us are stuck in work that we do not enjoy, yet we need to pay the bills and are fearful for the future. Yes, we are constantly seeking a better situation and someday, we will find a job that would make us feel happy. In the meantime, don’t invalidate our feelings,” another one said.

Despite the negative feedback, Bartolome has only replied to those who agreed with her, and has not addressed the criticisms.

“Sabi ng vlogger na sumasahod ng million, lol its easy for you to say these words,” another one commented.

“In fairness mejo pakialamera ka sa dapat feelings ng ibang tao. If you invalidate the mental fatigue and longing for peace of mind ng ibang tao sa workforce, then just hold your tongue and think before you speak. Sure having work is a blessing, but only having that mindset and just shrugging off the negativity around is the same reason kaya wala asenso Pilipinas,” another one said.