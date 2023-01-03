‘Mabisa ang dasal’ Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino is gaining weight 

Showbiz columnist and vlogger Ogie Diaz shared an update on the condition of Kris Aquino indicating that the latter is now getting better.

In his Facebook page, Ogie said that Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste shared a recent photo of Kris.

“Kris is gaining weight,” Ogie said.

“Mabisa ang dasal ng mga nagmamahal sa kanya, so keep on praying,” he added.

Kris gave an update on her health condition last December 27 and thanked her supporters for their tireless efforts and support to her ordeal.

“You all have your personal problems & heartaches BUT because of you, HINDI ito ang naging theme song namin nila Kuya & Bimb,” Kris wrote on her Instagram account.

“We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions,” she added.

Kris said two out of her four autoimmune conditions are life threatening while a fifth is highly likely to develop.

“Gusto kong mag THANK YOU sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers,” Aquino said.

“May God bless your kind & compassionate hearts … my Christmas wish is makabawi ako sa ginagawa nyong mabuti para sa ‘kin ngayon-my 1st cycle of immunotherapy treatment will take about 10 months … for now idadaan ko na lang po ang pasasalamat ko sa mga pinagkakatiwalaan kong mga kaibigan sa religious & medical communities,” she added.

Kris said they need to stay a but longer for her treatment.

“A lot of times I’ve had to verify over the phone my identity & 80% of the time BPOs from back home handle the calls. It’s heartwarming to hear the agents who know the calls are being recorded be “Dedma” & say- “ma’am, my family always prays for you because we want you to regain your health,” she said.

“Ms. Aquino, I hope your treatment is working & that you’ll be healed,” Kris added.