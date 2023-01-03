Kris Aquino spends time with Batangas Vice Gov Mark Leviste 

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste visited the Queen of All Media Kris Aquino as they welcome the new year together with her sons Josh and Bimby.

Leviste and Aquino made public their friendship in 2019 but Aquino said that she turned down the politician because of his insensitive attitude.

“Spending the first day of the year with the Queen,” Leviste wrote in the caption.

The two then shared a photo of them having a meal together.

Aquino is currently in the United States as she battles four autoimmune diseases.

“You all have your personal problems & heartaches BUT because of you, HINDI ito ang naging theme song namin nila Kuya & Bimb,” Aquino wrote on her Instagram account last December 27.

“We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions,” she added.

Aquino said two out of her four autoimmune conditions are life threatening while a fifth is highly likely to develop.

“Gusto kong mag THANK YOU sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers,” Aquino said.

“May God bless your kind & compassionate hearts … my Christmas wish is makabawi ako sa ginagawa nyong mabuti para sa ‘kin ngayon-my 1st cycle of immunotherapy treatment will take about 10 months … for now idadaan ko na lang po ang pasasalamat ko sa mga pinagkakatiwalaan kong mga kaibigan sa religious & medical communities,” she added.

Aquino said they need to stay a but longer for her treatment.

“A lot of times I’ve had to verify over the phone my identity & 80% of the time BPOs from back home handle the calls. It’s heartwarming to hear the agents who know the calls are being recorded be “Dedma” & say- “ma’am, my family always prays for you because we want you to regain your health,” she said.

“Ms. Aquino, I hope your treatment is working & that you’ll be healed,” Aquino added.