Nadine Lustre wants to make more movies after MMFF 2022 Best Actress win 

Nadine Lustre says she is now more motivated to do movies following her Best Actress win at the recently held Metro Manila Film Festival Awards 20222 for the film ‘Deleter’.

“Sobrang unreal. Like what I said earlier, hindi talaga naman inexpect na makakasama sa MMFF yung ‘Deleter.’ Sobrang unreal, parang nananaginip pa rin ako,” Nadine said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Nadine said that the earnings of the film is already a big blessing to her team but winning the awards can be considered a big bonus.

“I am really really happy kasi para sa amin, para sa Team Deleter, enough reward na yung gusto siya ng mga Pilipino na panoorin, na mag-enjoy silang lahat na panoorin. Isang malaking malaking bonus para sa Team Delete. I am really really happy,” she said.

Nadine said she is now ready to accept more acting projects.

“I don’t think I am ever gonna stop. I don’t know how to explain it properly but I guess it kind of lit a fire in me,” she said.

“It’s a huge inspiration for me na. it’s not really about winning. It’s more of inspiring other people. Medyo nakaka-motivate kasi to see the result of what you are doing. Parang ang sarap sa pakiramdam na alam mo sa sarili mo na you gave your all, you know you did well. Ang sarap niya sa feeling,” Nadine added.

‘Deleter’ bagged seven major awards from the festival including this year’s Best Picture and Best Director for Mikhail Red.