Heart Evangelista shuts down separation rumors with husband Chiz Escudero

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 14 hours ago

Actress Heart Evangelista’s latest instagram post has a one-liner that shuts down months-long rumors of her split with husband Chiz Escudero.

‘Ps See you soon @escuderochiz 🤍🧀’ was Evangelista’s subtle shoutout to her husband along with a video of her in Paris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Rumors that the two have split circulated since September after Evangelista shared that she is going through ‘personal struggles’ in her YouTube vlog.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind but at the end of the day, I’m still very, very grateful and as long as there’s life, there’s hope and I try to see the beautiful things in everything that I go through whether that’s being pressured,” she said.

Evangelista’s mom also spoke to the local media saying that she is praying for the couple while not confirming or denying the split.

