Bong Revilla gives P1M, brand new cars on Facebook live 

Senator Bong Revilla shared bigtime prizes on his recent Facebook live video called ‘Amazing Pamasko ni Pogi’.

Revilla held a game show last December 17 and 18 together with his family. 

The prizes include a P1 million grand prize, two brand new cars, fiver motorcycles and other cadh prizes.. 

This is not the first time Revilla did these Christmas raffles and games.

Revilla said this year is better since more people have joined his Facebook live game show.

“Gusto lang naman namin mas marami sa mga kababayan natin ang mapasaya at mabigyan ng regalo ngayong Pasko,” Revilla said.

Revilla mulls whether he will do the show regularly. 

“Nasa pandemic pa rin tayo. Marami pa rin talagang naghihirap. Kahit papano meron naman tayong naitutulong sa ating mga kababayan,” Revilla said.

