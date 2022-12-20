Andrew Schimmer confirms passing of wife Jho in emotional Facebook post

Jho Rovero, the wife of actor Andrew Schimmer, passed away on December 20, 2022 after a long and difficult battle with severe hypoxemia. Jho had been confined to the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City for over a year, and her health had been a source of concern for her loved ones.

Despite being discharged from the hospital on October 10, Jho’s health took a turn for the worse a week later, and she was rushed back to the hospital due to an unstable heart rate. Her husband, Andrew, remained by her side throughout her hospitalization, and in a recent medical update, it was reported that Jho’s digestive system was in good condition and her blood pressure and oxygen saturation were “very stable.” Andrew expressed his belief that Jho was truly fighting for her life.

Unfortunately, Jho’s battle came to an end on December 20, as confirmed by Andrew in a heartfelt Facebook post. In the post, he shared a photo of himself holding Jho’s hand and wrote, “The Love of my Life…my wife…my best friend…my partner in everything. Remember your promise, together forever.”

The post was flooded with condolences from netizens, including talent manager-vlogger Ogie Diaz, who wrote: “Lagi mong iisipin: sobra ang pasasalamat sa iyo ni Jho, dahil merong natatanging lalake na mula umpisa hanggang huli ng kanyang pakikipaglaban sa buhay, naramdaman niya ang lalim ng iyong pagmamahal. Naipikit ni Jho ang kanyang mga mata na panatag ang loob na nasa mabuting kamay ang inyong mga anak,”