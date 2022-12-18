EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Rihanna reveals son’s face in TikTok Video

Rihanna has finally shared a video of her seven-month-old son with American rapper A$AP Rocky on her TikTok page, marking her first post on the social media platform.

In the video, the child can be seen cooing and reaching towards the camera while Rihanna can be heard in the background saying, “You’re trying to get mommy’s phone.” The couple welcomed their first child in May but have not yet revealed the baby’s name.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been relatively private about their relationship and their child, but the singer has recently opened up about becoming a mother. In addition to being a new mom, Rihanna has also been busy with her successful career. She is set to headline the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, with hints that A$AP Rocky may also be involved in the performance. Rihanna has admitted to feeling uneasy about the show, describing it as the “biggest thing” she will do in her career. The Super Bowl is one of the most highly-anticipated events in sports and entertainment, and the halftime show is known for featuring top music acts.

