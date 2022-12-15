Boy Abunda returns to Kapuso network 

Television host Boy Abunda has made a Kapuso comeback and signed a contract with his former home network.

The ‘King of Talk’ had a signing event at GMA Network Center in Quezon City confirming his return to the Kapuso Network.

Senior Vice President for Entertainment Lilybeth Gomez-Rasonable, Vice President for GMA Entertainment Group Janine Nacar, Consultant for GMA Entertainment Group Bang Arespacochaga, First Vice President of GMA Entertainment Group Darling Bodegon, and First Vice President and Head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy and acting head of GMA Integrated News Oli Amoroso were there to witness the event.

GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe Gozon, GMA Network President and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe Yalong welcomed Abunda via ZOOM.

“I will commit to working hard, to doing the best I can to be able to deliver the best entertainment and shows that I am going to do with GMA-7,” he said.

Abunda’s transfer was repeatedly rumored after ABS-CBN failed to secured its franchise in 2020.

Abunda previously worked with Startalk in GMA-7.