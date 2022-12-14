Jovit Baldivino laid to rest

Jovit Baldivino, Grand Champion of “Pilipinas Got Talent,” was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 14.

A mass was held for the singer at the Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Rosario, Batangas, before the funeral procession. Despite the rain, supporters of Baldivino also went to the cemetery to pay their respects.

Baldivino suffered from an aneurysm or blood clot in the brain.

“He was recuperating for a week with hypertension maintenance medicines,” his family said in a statement.

However, a family relative invited Baldivino to an event in Batangas against the advice of his doctors.

“Knowing ‘Bundoy,’ he gave in to the clamor of the crowd. He sang three signature songs, including ‘Faithfully’ by Journey. He was gasping for breath on the third song,” the family said.

“After an hour while sitting, his face was deformed with flowing salivas. He was then rushed to the nearest ER at Nazareth of Jesus Hospital last December 3, 2022 around 10pm. CT scan showed a blood clot in the brain,” the family added.

Baldivino was in a coma for five days despite undergoing blood suction.