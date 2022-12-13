PH bet Hannah Arnold ends Miss International 2022 journey at Top 15

Philippine bet Hannah Arnold finished strong as the only Asian beauty queen to enter the Final 15 round of the Miss International 2022 held in Japan on December 13.

Arnold was aiming for the country’s seventh Miss International crown after Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964). However, she didn’t make it to the top 8.

She had to wait for more than a year to compete due to the postponement of the annual pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the other countries who were able to enter the Final 15:

France

Finland

New Zealand

Germany

Philippines

Capo Verde

Peru

Jamaica

Colombia

Costa Rica

Canada

Dominican Republic

Spain

Northern Marianas

United Kingdom

The top 8 were narrowed down as follows:

Dominican Republic

Cabo Verde

Germany

Jamaica

Columbia

Spain

Canada

Peru