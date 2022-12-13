EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: BTS members send off Jin to begin mandatory military service

The members of BTS have shared what is likely to be their last group photo as a complete group for a while. On Tuesday, December 13 Jin officially began his 18-month military service, which is required of all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28.

In a tweet, RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shared photos of themselves standing together with Jin in the middle, and in another photo, they can be seen touching his newly-shaved head. “Our hyung (older brother)!! Go and come back well!!” they captioned the photos, adding purple hearts and the words “love you.”

J-hope and V also shared separate posts for Jin on their Instagram accounts, wishing him well on his service. Jin has been a member of BTS since the group’s debut in 2013, and he will be greatly missed by the group and their fans during his time in the military.

