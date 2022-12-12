LOOK: Jin of BTS sports a shaved head before military enlistment

Jin of BTS has debuted his shaved head before his mandatory military enlistment. On WeVerse, Sunday, the global superstar shared a photo of himself looking fresh and sleek with his new hairdo.

“Cuter than I thought,” he wrote in the caption in Korean, as translated to English by the application. As of writing, Jin is among the top trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines with over 600,000 tweets.

No specific date of enlistment was revealed by BigHit Music, but they reminded fans to refrain from going to the site as the entrance ceremony is to be observed by military personnel and family only. Meanwhile, other BTS members are also set to fulfill the mandatory military service. They are expected to reconvene as a group again around 2025.

Mandatory military service is a requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28. The law states that all men must serve for a minimum of 18 months, and can be extended in times of war.

In recent years, there has been controversy surrounding the law, with many calling for it to be abolished or for certain exemptions to be made. Despite this, the law remains in place, and many South Korean men, including those in the entertainment industry, must fulfill their military service.