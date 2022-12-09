Jovit Baldivino in coma for five days – family

The family of singer Jovit Baldivino has confirmed that the singer was comatose for five days before passing away on Friday.

Based on the statement released by the late singer’s family, Jovit suffered from aneurysm or blod clot in the brain.

“He was recuperating for a week with hypertension maintenance medicines,” the family wrote in a statement.

But a family relative invited Jovit for an event in Batangas against the advice of Jovit’s doctors.

“Knowing “Bundoy”, he gave in to clamor of the crowd. He sang 3 signature songs including ‘Faithfully’ by Journey. He was gasping for breath on the 3rd song,” the family said.

“After an hour while sitting, his face was deformed with flowing salivas. He was then rushed to the nearest ER at Nazareth of Jesus Hospital last December 3, 2022 around 10pm. CTscan showed a blood clot in the brain,” the family added.

Jovit was in comatose for five days despite undergoing a blood suction.

“Our dearest Jovit Baldivino joined our Creator 4:00 AM today December 9, 2022. He was 29,” the family said.