Billy Crawford reveals possibility of staying in France 

Staff Report

Filipino host and dancer Billy Crawford and wife Coleen Garcia revealed that they are not closing the possibility of staying longer in France after winning the Danse avec les stars competition.

Billy and his dancing partner were named as the champion in the 12th season of the dance competition.

“My life is obviously driven by work, et cetera. But my heart really is at home. My home is where my family is,” Billy said. 

“So, kung nandoon si Amari, nandoon si Coleen, whatever I do reflects on the family as well,” he added. 

Billy is not new living in France because he already had a career there before moving back to the Philippines. 

In a vlog with Vicki Belo, Billy also revealed that they are open to the idea of staying in France. 

“I don’t really know. I can’t really tell. I’m really just trying not to do the same mistake that I did before…Like cramming everything and worrying about how long will I stay here for what job do I have,” he said.

“I’m really just concentrating in Dancing With The Stars and then maybe a single coming out while I’m doing this. Sayang lang din,” he added.

Coleen also shared her thoughts on the matter. 

“We talked about this. We will always go where God takes us, so where the opportunities are at that specific moment [that’s where we will be].

“Especially now, it’s easy naman to go back and forth. And our work nowadays, it’s seasonal, di ba?,” Coleen said.

