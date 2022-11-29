Kris Aquino pays tribute to father Ninoy

‘Queen of All Media’ Kris Aquino broke her social media hiatus to pay tribute to her late father and former senator Ninoy Aquino.

Kris took to social media to celebrate what could have been her father’s 90th birth anniversary.

“I only experienced having you as my dad for 3 years & 3 months from May 8, 1980 to August of 1983 — yet you gave me so much of you… because we had to get to know each other from watching the nightly evening news, to our Barnes & Noble bonding, watching movies, going to all my school events — among the 5 of us I was so blessed,” she said.

Kris said that she was happy to spend her tome in Boston with the late martyr.

“You were just my dad who called me ‘beautiful,. When my movies, tv shows & endorsements were all happening, mom was proud BUT in my heart I knew you were even prouder… because you were the 1st to believe my childhood dreams would come true,” she added.

Kris also said that her father’s charisma set him apart.

“Everyone who was in your company felt special; innately Ninoy Aquino knew how to make it all about others & never about himself. Yes you were a great writer & speaker BUT more than that naka focus ka sa mga taong kaharap mo… unselfish talaga yung pagmamahal mo sa kapwa Pilipino,” she wrote.

She also said that she is not now bothered by those who try to revive history.

“The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, patience, protecting your integrity, standing firm w/ your words, trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color’, and sharing w/ those in need — those are values I hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters,” she said.