Paolo Contis shares date night photo on Yen Santos’ birthday

Paolo Contis is no longer afraid to show his date night photo with actress Yen Santos and shared they celebrated the latter’s special day.

On Instagram, Contis shared some of their sweet moments together fueling speculations that they are officially together.

Contis and Santos denied their relationship at the height of the actor’s separation with LJ Reyes.

“Happy Birthday My Best Actress,” Contis wrote.

Santos recently won the ‘Best Actress’ award at the Gawad Urian Awards for their movie ‘Far Away Land’.

The actress also thanked Contis in her speech and even said that she will always be his number one fan.

Contis is married with Reyes and had a daughter with her.