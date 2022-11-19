Vice Ganda donates P300,000 to ‘It’s Showtime’ staff for 13th anniversary

Vice Ganda surprised the staff of ‘It’s Showtime’ by contributing P300,000 for their Christmas bonus and in time for the show’s 13th anniversary.

Vice made the remarks after her performance for the ‘Magpasikat’ segment with Amy Perez.

“Sobrang mahal na mahal ko ‘tong mga ‘to. Alam mo, sobrang simple lang ng mga staff na ‘yan,” Vice Ganda said.

The TV host also apologized to the staff to some of his shortcomings and if there were misunderstandings in the past.

“Napakalaki ng ginagawa niyo para sa programang ito. I would personally like to apologize kung meron tayong minsan hindi pagkakaunawaan.Lahat ‘yun nangyayari lang dahil pinipilit nating gampanan ang ating mga obligasyon para sa programa, sa audience natin, sa network. Lahat naman ng iyon, all coming from love. Hindi maiiwasan iyon sa isang pamilya,” Vice said.

Vice then asked for the headcount of all staff which reached 300 personnel.

“Mamaya, P300,000 para sa inyo, pang-Christmas bonus,”’ Vice said.

Early this year, Vice also gave 5,000 each to the 100 staff as their early Christmas bonus.