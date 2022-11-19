EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Vice Ganda donates P300,000 to ‘It’s Showtime’ staff for 13th anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Vice Ganda surprised the staff of ‘It’s Showtime’ by contributing P300,000 for their Christmas bonus and in time for the show’s 13th anniversary.

Vice made the remarks after her performance for the ‘Magpasikat’ segment with Amy Perez.

“Sobrang mahal na mahal ko ‘tong mga ‘to. Alam mo, sobrang simple lang ng mga staff na ‘yan,” Vice Ganda said.

The TV host also apologized to the staff to some of his shortcomings and if there were misunderstandings in the past.

“Napakalaki ng ginagawa niyo para sa programang ito. I would personally like to apologize kung meron tayong minsan hindi pagkakaunawaan.Lahat ‘yun nangyayari lang dahil pinipilit nating gampanan ang ating mga obligasyon para sa programa, sa audience natin, sa network. Lahat naman ng iyon, all coming from love. Hindi maiiwasan iyon sa isang pamilya,” Vice said.

Vice then asked for the headcount of all staff which reached 300 personnel.

“Mamaya, P300,000 para sa inyo, pang-Christmas bonus,”’ Vice said.

Early this year, Vice also gave 5,000 each to the 100 staff as their early Christmas bonus.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos Jacinta Ardern

PH, New Zealand agree to protect OFW welfare

25 mins ago
20221118 Expo W 8

Expo City Dubai witnesses world-famous sportscar show

4 hours ago
remulla111

Remulla says Bantag was looking for Yamashita treasure in Bilibid

4 hours ago
Sri Lanka on map

PH lifts deployment ban to Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button