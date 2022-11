Joshua Garcia on relationship status: ‘Single ako’

Actor Joshua Garcia has addressed his relationship status after he was rumoredly linked to Youtube vlogger Bella Racelis.

In an interview with vlogger Ogie Diaz, Joshua was asked if he was single or with a partner. The discussion took up from Joshua’s recent trip to Japan with couples Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde.

“Single,” Joshua said.

“So, hindi totoo yung ano?,” Ogie followed up referring to the rumors on his relationship with Racelis .

“Huwag na nating pag-usapan ‘yan,” Joshua dismissed.

“Basta ako, single ako. Nag-iisa ako… Wala nga akong kasama sa Japan, e,” Joshua added.

Joshua also shared that sometime he feels envious with friends who are in a relationship.

“Nandoon yung inggit, pero sa akin na lang yun, hindi mo na kailangang sabihin yun. May mga times lang naman na maiinggit ka na parang ang sarap sana may kayakap ka dito, di ba?Pero kasi kasama mo naman yung mga kaibigan mo. Yung mga kaibigan ko kasi, hindi sila yung parang PDA na nagyayakapan or kung ano sa kalsada,” Joshua narrated.

“Ano sila, as one kasi kami, e, hindi ko naramdaman na naiwan ako dun,” he added.