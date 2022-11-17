Herlene Budol’s manager recalls Miss Planet International experience 

The manager of Herlene Budol recounted the experience of the Philippine bet in the now postponed Miss Planet International 2022 pageant held in Uganda.

Wilbert Tolentino shared in his vlog that Herlene and her fellow candidates were rehearsing for a cultural dance under the heat of the sun on a rooftop.

Tolentino said the sponsors for the original venue backed out because payments have yet to be settled.

“Mga ala-una na rito so ‘yung araw galit na galit, gustong manakit. Talagang sunugan dito. But it’s okay, kaya lalaban tayo nang sayawan,” Budol said.

Miss Planet International candidates were allowed to eventually allowed to take a break. But organizers did not give the candidates food and snacks.

“Sari-saring emosyon ang mga kandidata, epekto ng hindi maayos na sistema at hindi makakain nang tamang oras,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino eventually decided to pull out Herlene after learning that some candidates have yet to get their reimbursements.

“May 4 hanggang 6 na nag-withdraw dahil mauubusan ng budget kung tumagal pa sila sa Uganda. First time nag-host ng international pageant ang bansang Uganda kaya hindi naka-align sa original plan ang calendar of activities,” he said.

Tolentino also shared a video of Herlene begging the organizers to let them go.

“I want to go out, I have a driver,” she said, crying.

“Pinauwi na sina Herlene sa kani-kanilang tirahan na inuupahan sa Uganda. Ganunpaman ay minahal niya ang mga bata sa Uganda at isinapuso niya ang kultura rito at marami siyang natutunan,” Tolentino said.