Court orders transfer of Vhong Navarro to Taguig City Jail

A Taguig court has ordered the transfer of television host Vhong Navarro to the Taguig City Jail.

Navarro is currently detained at the National Bureau of Investigation following the rape case filed by Deniece Cornejo.

In a Manila Bulletin report, Mariglen Abraham-Garduque, Navarro’s collaborating counsel, said that the commitment order is separate from the petition for bail that the TV host filed seeking his provisional liberty.

The court has yet to issue a decision on whether they will grant Navarro’s bail request.

“The petition for bail has just been submitted for the resolution of the court. The court has not issued its resolution yet. In the event the petition for bail is granted, then the court will issue the order directing the warden of Taguig City Jail to release Vhong. We are still awaiting for the resolution of the court on our petition for bail,” Abraham-Garduque said.

His lawyers will accompany him to the Taguig court.

“After a thorough consideration of the arguments of both the prosecution and the defense, the Court finds that accused was not able to justify the need for his continued detention at the NBI facility,” the Taguig court ruled.

“It must also be emphasized that the city jail is mandated to exercise great care so that the human rights of the prisoners are respected and protected. Thus, in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, the presumption of regularity in the performance of duties by the jail personnel prevails,” it added.