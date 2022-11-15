Carla Abellana says divorce with Tom Rodriguez not yet sinking in

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana said that her divorce with her husband Tom Rodriguez has yet to sink in on her.

“Hindi pa. You know why? Because number one kasi, divorce doesn’t exist in the Philippines. Diba alam naman natin ‘yan, either legal separation lang ‘yan or nullity ng marriage,” she said in an interview with GMA News’ Nelson Canlas.

Tom is an American citizen, which is why he can file for divorce. Carla, however, said that she has yet to understand the legal proceedings.

“Kumbaga, yung mind ko fully aware naman na, yes, divorce technically. Kumbaga when I go to the United States, divorced ako doon, single ako ulit, I am free, ‘yung ganun ba,” she said.

“Pero parang dito hindi eh, so I don’t know maybe sa akin lang yon sa mind ko lang yon… Pero kasi iba pa rin ‘yung sa atin pag recognized na ng mismong local court natin, ng legal system natin. Iba pa rin yung, ‘okay, divorced ka doon, single ka na.’ Pero dito hindi, so hindi pa siya nag-si-sink in,” Carla continued.

The Philippine courts recently recognized the divorce procedures in other countries like the US.

“Siguro mas doon pa siya mag-si-sink in sa akin pag siguro dito na naproseso o dito na naasikaso, at na-recognize na siya ng Philippine court,” she said.