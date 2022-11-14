Pia Wurtzbach now preparing for London marathon

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is now preparing for another marathon this time in London following her successful stint in the New York marathon.

The international race is set to take place on April 23 in London.

“So I guess the question now is, ‘Ano na ngayon? What now? Like you got it already, you finished it.’ Well, I’m just gonna work on getting faster and stronger. And London is waiting,” Pia shared in an Instagram reel.

Pia also showed some of her moments during her New York marathon stint.

“Discovering the world of running has opened my eyes to a new and bigger world where I met new people, and it felt so good to be exposed to that. You need that: to expand your world ’cause you can’t get stuck in your own bubble and comfort zone,” she said in the caption.

“In this marathon, I was with completely different people that had one common goal: to finish strong. I rediscovered a life that is much more than the four corners of a studio, the title you win from a pageant, or the number of likes on a post. Outside, real life is waiting for you and you just need to step out and take the first step. Totoo ‘yun,” Pia added.