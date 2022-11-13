EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Hidilyn Diaz passes thesis defense

Olympic gold medalist and weightlifting icon Hidilyn Diaz shared another milestone in her life after passing her thesis defense recently.

Hidilyn shared a photo of herself clad in a modern Filipiniana blazer and white dress along with her thesis mates.

“Pasado sa Thesis Defense,” Hidilyn wrote. The weightlifting champion is now a step closer in attaining her degree at the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde.

She said that there were a number of times when she was told to shift courses because of the challenging demands of her business management course.

“Di ko inakala magagawa ko ito kasi naman kaka-enroll ko palang sa BM, marami na nagsasabi ang hirap ng thesis diyan, maraming bumabagsak sa course na yan mag shift ka na ng courses at dun ka na sa ibang school na pwede kang makapagtapos ng pag-aaral by one to two years,” she said.

But Hidilyn is determined to pursue her dreams.

“Pinilit kong ipagpatuloy ang pag aaral sa @dls.csb dahil ang dami kong natutunan sa courses at sa mga instructor namin na mga magagaling sa field nila,” she said.

