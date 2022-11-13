EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay ‘married again’ in first anniversary celebration

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay had their best time in Peru after they got the chance to marry again in time for their first anniversary celebration.

Based on their social media accounts the couple tied the knot in a Peruvian despacho ceremony led by a local shaman.

Ellen shared some photos of them being blessed together and sharing a sweet kiss.

“Today, we got married again,” Ellen wrote.

The couple also had a time to visit the World Heritage site Machu Picchu.

“Celebrating us today. Happy anniversary my love! OMG were sooo married!” Ellen said. “I love you.”

“I will love you more and more each day. Life with you is incredible and loving you is beautiful. Happy anniversary my dear. I’m your number one fan,” Derek replied.

In another post, Ellen shared thet Derek suffered from altitude sickness. But he must have recovered since they returned to travelling together.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pbbm asean summit

PBBM urges ASEAN to promote people-centered recovery beyond pandemic

3 hours ago
susan ople dmw

Ople thanks Senate for passage of DMWs P16.3B budget

4 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz Thesis Defense

Hidilyn Diaz passes thesis defense

4 hours ago
The Filipino Times New Bilibid Prison 1

170 Bilibid inmate corpses undergo inspection

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button