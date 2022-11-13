Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay ‘married again’ in first anniversary celebration

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay had their best time in Peru after they got the chance to marry again in time for their first anniversary celebration.

Based on their social media accounts the couple tied the knot in a Peruvian despacho ceremony led by a local shaman.

Ellen shared some photos of them being blessed together and sharing a sweet kiss.

“Today, we got married again,” Ellen wrote.

The couple also had a time to visit the World Heritage site Machu Picchu.

“Celebrating us today. Happy anniversary my love! OMG were sooo married!” Ellen said. “I love you.”

“I will love you more and more each day. Life with you is incredible and loving you is beautiful. Happy anniversary my dear. I’m your number one fan,” Derek replied.

In another post, Ellen shared thet Derek suffered from altitude sickness. But he must have recovered since they returned to travelling together.