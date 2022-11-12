EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reportedly dating

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The line for 2022’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is cut – as Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are now dating!

For months, the 41-year-old actor and the 25-year-old Portuguese actress have been the subject of romance rumors, and a new report confirms that the two have indeed been together for a long time.

A reliable source, talking to People magazine, revealed that Chris has been dating Alba “for over a year and it’s serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Chris was just awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and he spoke up about his personal objectives, which include starting a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better,” said Chris.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

uae national net zero pathway 2050

UAE launches National Net Zero by 2050 Pathway at COP27 in Egypt

1 min ago
trump 1024x683 1

Trump to announce presidential bid in 2024

4 hours ago
Gerald Bantag

Bantag points finger to convicted drug lord on his alleged involvement in Lapid killing

4 hours ago
herlene budol 1

Herlene Budol backs out from Miss Planet International 2022 after ‘traumatic experience’

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button