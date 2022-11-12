Chris Evans, Alba Baptista reportedly dating

The line for 2022’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ is cut – as Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are now dating!

For months, the 41-year-old actor and the 25-year-old Portuguese actress have been the subject of romance rumors, and a new report confirms that the two have indeed been together for a long time.

A reliable source, talking to People magazine, revealed that Chris has been dating Alba “for over a year and it’s serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Chris was just awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and he spoke up about his personal objectives, which include starting a family.

“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better,” said Chris.