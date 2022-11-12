EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Billy Crawford wins France’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Filipino celebrity Billy Crawford and his dancing partner won the latest season of “Danse avec les Stars,” the French version of the TV show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Billy’s wife Coleen Garcia made the announcement on her Instagram account.

“Words cannot express how PROUD I am of you, my love! Not just for WINNING this difficult competition, but for growing into the person you have become: a kind, humble man who works hard, dreams big for his family, shoots for the stars and makes sure to lift as many people up with him along the way,” Coleen said.

“You are an AMAZING person, and I am soooo so blessed that our son gets to look up to you and have you as his Dad. You amaze me every time. I love you, and I’m SO HAPPY for you! You deserve all of this and more,” she added.

Billy and his dancing partner Fauve Hautot got an almost perfect score of 39 out of 40 in the semi-finals round.

The Pinoy dancer also sustained back injury during some of their performances.

