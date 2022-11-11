EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pinoy designer’s ‘Garden of Eden’-inspired collection comes to life in Middle East Fashion Week runway

Neil Bie

All photos by Bethoven Filomeno. Instagram: @caughtbybetongslens

A Filipino designer gave life to the iconic ‘Garden of Eden’ through his vivid colorful couture on the runway of the prestigious Middle East Fashion Week.

Aaron Cadenas, the visionary and fashion designer behind Aaronic Atelier, together with his twin and co-founder Aquiben, got inspired by the biblical garden and created their own unique take – transforming the story of creation into fascinating works of art.

“The inspiration of our collection is the Bible’s ‘Garden of Eden’. And while people know the story behind Adam And Eve and the creation, Aqui and I decided to take inspiration from the colors of the garden – the ravishing flowers with fairy cuttings to emphasize the fantasy,” said Cadenas in an interview with The Filipino Times.

“The collection itself portrays the life of humans from generations past with a message that God always has a greater plan for his creations – to have a colorful, vibrant life like flowers – which is filled with positive energies of hope, love, joy, and peace,” he added.

Cadenas shared that he’s thankful for all the individuals behind the success of the runway show.

“First I’d like to thank our God almighty for blessing us with this unique talent to share to the world. On behalf of Aaronic Atelier, we would like to send our gratitude to the whole team of Aaronic Atelier – the Aaronic staff. To the glam team headed by Ivy Quep Peralta and Jessie Tabla. Marietta Reyes-Behnisch,” shared Cadenas.

“I also thank my media Team Headed by Gilbert Belleza, and Adrian Ferol, Ymas Lee Temporal, Zach Braggart Reigh. To DSE International Sir Dominic. And to my Family and Best Friends Roman Ponciano Shelfred Surdilla. And to the Ezra Santos Couture Team who helped us in the backstage. Lastly to the Fashion Factor Sheriff Thomas and Middle East Fashion Week Simon Logato,” he added.

He likewise expressed his thanks to the Middle East Fashion Week for giving him a platform to exhibit his displays to Dubai’s fashion community.

“We’re so grateful to the MEFW for this opportunity to showcase our collection along with the renowned couture Filipino Designers and also to Fashion Factor, who recognized Aaronic Atelier as a Grand Winner of Fashion Factor Season 2 to join MEFW. Thank you all so much!,” said Cadenas.

