Michael Cinco stuns Middle East Fashion Week with Monet-inspired collection

Renowned international fashion designer Michael Cinco left audiences in awe of his new ready-to-wear line at the glamorous Middle East Fashion Week held last November 9 at The Agenda in Dubai.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Cinco revealed that this marks another first for him as he launched his inaugural diffusion line at the show.

“The new collection is all about my new ready-to wear line which was launched in Middle East Fashion Week called the “Impalpable Dream of MONET”. This is my very first time launching a diffusion line for my own brand and I want to show dreamy dresses that fuse the perfect balance of chic and comfort including day and night wear, curated from the same Michael Cinco design aesthetics and DNA of the brand. This ready-to-wear line is designed to reach the worldwide market with exceptional pieces that are accessible to everyone,” said Cinco.

The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year said that he drew inspiration from Monet’s paintings from the Impressionism era, highlighting women’s elegance through vivid colors.

“The collection is inspired by the colours and hues of the paintings of Monet’s impressionism that are mostly focused on textures, light and brushstrokes in dreamy garden and flowers. It’s all about ultra feminine women who are strong and independent but still elegant and ethereal,” revealed Cinco.

Cinco expressed his gratitude to his team who made it possible for his vision to walk the runway of one of Dubai and the Middle East’s most prestigious fashion shows.

“First of all, I wanna thank to my amazing business partners Dr. Sayed Ali and Ahmed Mohammed for their great support. This collection won’t be possible without the help of my great M5 Team Rhon, JV, and Ronan and to all my super talented M5 skilled artisans. Special thanks of course to Middle East Fashion Week Simon Logatto and Payal for the amazing production,” said Cinco.

“I also want to thank Middle East Fashion Week for giving us Dubai based and other international designers a great platform to showcase our latest collection in UAE. I would say they just produced an amazing international level of production and catwalk and the production is so well-organized and the whole team is very professional,” he added.

