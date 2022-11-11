EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Garimon Roferos rocks Dubai fashion scene with ‘Rise of the Eagle’ collection

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

All photos by Bethoven Filomeno. Instagram: @caughtbybetongslens

Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Garimon Roferos left audiences enthralled with his highly-anticipated ‘Rise of the Eagle’ collection at the recently-held Middle East Fashion Week in Dubai.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 8

Roferos, the recipient of The Filipino Times 2017 Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year, revealed that he got inspired by the life of the eagle for his latest Fall-Winter collection for 2022.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 4

Garimon Roferos Fall/winter 2022 collection takes its inspiration from the life of an eagle and its life lessons for us all.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 5

“My latest collection is the visualization and realization of my dream – as I got inspired by the life of an eagle and its life lessons for us all. The mother eagle builds a comfortable nest for the birthing of its young. Once the time comes for the eaglets to fly, the mother eagle picks away at comfort layers from the nest, exposing the pricks and the sticks encouraging the eaglets to leave the nest and fly off on their own,” said Roferos in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 6

The show revved up audiences with a surprise performance from no less than Kurt Cobain, lead guitarist of the band Nirvana, and a live performance of the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. This performance hyped up audiences with Roferos’ lineup of creations that are inspired by the punk rock era: “The show began with a rebellious, edgy creations from the punk rock era, constructed with recycled materials.”

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 7

Later on, the show slowly transformed with remarkable changes in color with iconic performances and runway presentations, Roferos expressed his gratitude to the team that made his show a success especially to Fashion Director Michael Amazona Del Mar.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 2

“Throughout its life, the eagle uses the storms it encounters to fly higher. Later in the eagle’s life, it reaches a point where its beak is no longer long and sharp, its feathers grow heavy, and its talons can no longer grab food and it must decide whether to die or go through a painful 5-month process of rebirth of knocking out its beak and plucking out its talons so new ones can grow thereby extending its life by 30 years. Gradually the collection transforms itself with a series of stepped color changes leading up to the eagle’s rebirthed flight adorned in all its beauty,” shared Roferos.

Garimon Roferos Middle East Fashion Week Photos by Bethoven Filomeno 9

