Garimon Roferos rocks Dubai fashion scene with ‘Rise of the Eagle’ collection

Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Garimon Roferos left audiences enthralled with his highly-anticipated ‘Rise of the Eagle’ collection at the recently-held Middle East Fashion Week in Dubai.

Roferos, the recipient of The Filipino Times 2017 Most Promising Fashion Designer of the Year, revealed that he got inspired by the life of the eagle for his latest Fall-Winter collection for 2022.

“My latest collection is the visualization and realization of my dream – as I got inspired by the life of an eagle and its life lessons for us all. The mother eagle builds a comfortable nest for the birthing of its young. Once the time comes for the eaglets to fly, the mother eagle picks away at comfort layers from the nest, exposing the pricks and the sticks encouraging the eaglets to leave the nest and fly off on their own,” said Roferos in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The show revved up audiences with a surprise performance from no less than Kurt Cobain, lead guitarist of the band Nirvana, and a live performance of the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. This performance hyped up audiences with Roferos’ lineup of creations that are inspired by the punk rock era: “The show began with a rebellious, edgy creations from the punk rock era, constructed with recycled materials.”

Later on, the show slowly transformed with remarkable changes in color with iconic performances and runway presentations, Roferos expressed his gratitude to the team that made his show a success especially to Fashion Director Michael Amazona Del Mar.

“Throughout its life, the eagle uses the storms it encounters to fly higher. Later in the eagle’s life, it reaches a point where its beak is no longer long and sharp, its feathers grow heavy, and its talons can no longer grab food and it must decide whether to die or go through a painful 5-month process of rebirth of knocking out its beak and plucking out its talons so new ones can grow thereby extending its life by 30 years. Gradually the collection transforms itself with a series of stepped color changes leading up to the eagle’s rebirthed flight adorned in all its beauty,” shared Roferos.