Court wraps up bail hearings for Vhong Navarro

The fifth bail hearing for television host and embattled actor Vhong Navarro has ended. This is in relation to the rape case filed by former model Deniece Cornejo.

Navarro did not personally attend the hearing but made himself available via teleconference.

Atty. Alma Mallonga represented Navarro and cross examined Cornejo along with her lawyer Atty, Howard Calleja. Cornejo declined to give an interview including her camp.

Malonga is confident that the court will rule in favor of Navarro and he could be out before Christmas.

“We did our best. We did everything that was necessary in our belief to show the truth and the truth is that Vhong from our perspective is entitled to bail,” Malonga said.

The lawyer said that Navarro is in good condition.

“Mas na-appreciate niya ang family, mas nakita niya ang pagmamahal ng mga anak niya at asawa niya sa kanyang, nanay niya, at fans. Support ng mga kaibigan,” Malonga added.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69 will now decide whether or not to grant Navarro bail, which he is seeking for his provisional liberty from detention, after five hearings.