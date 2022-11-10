EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Binibining Pilipinas withdraws from Miss Grand International

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. has announced today, November 7, that they are no longer renewing their franchise with the Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant.
It did disclose the reason behind the decision, but it thanked the MGI organizers and wished them “the best in their future endeavors.”

“With that said, we remain committed to delighting our followers and sponsors through the productions of world-class pageants that help propel Filipinas to reach their fullest potential and achieve greatness in an international stage,” BPCI said in a statement.

“For almost 60 years, we have built BPCI’s legacy in producing a stellar roster of international winners and over the decades we have enjoyed the immense support of our fans. We will be forever grateful for their dedication, passion, and love for Bb. Pilipinas and our Queens,” it added in its statement.

This leaves the Binibining Pilipinas with three crowns: Miss International Philippines, Miss Globe Philippines, and Miss Intercontinental Philippines

During the most recent Miss Grant International Pageant last October 25 in Indonesia, Philippine bet Roberta Tamondong landed in the Top 20 during the coronation night. Five days later, the MGI organization appointed Tamondong as one of the 5th Runners-Up of Miss Grand International 2022 after Yuvna Rinishta of Mauritius resigned.

No Filipina beauty queen has been crowned winner of Miss Grand International.

