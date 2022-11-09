EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Carla Abellana opens up about happenings in her life, still believes in love 

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana has given a glimpse of her current situation in a sit down interview with her friend and comedian Luis Manzano. 

The interview was presented to be fun and not serious but there were portions in the conversation where Luis and Carla were getting engaged in their conversations. 

“We will really never know kung ano ‘yung mangyayari. We may make plans. We may see everything… but sometimes life just hits you,” Carla said when asked about the most important lessons she learned about the latest happenings in her life. 

 

“No matter how everything is organized or laid out, there are times na talagang unpredictable ang buhay,” she added. 

Manzano then asked Carla if what helped her to bounce back from the lowest point of her life. 

“There are some times you have only yourself to help you… There are times when you can only depend on yourself. ‘Yung talagang sarili mo ang tutulong sa sarili mo,” she told Manzano. 

Carla said that she still believes in love and with its many definitions, not all love needs to be romantic. 

“Ang dami namang definition ng love. But yes, of course. Kung walang love, wala tayong buhay,” she said. 

“Kaya tayo may Earth because God loves us… There’s family love, the love of my dogs, the love of your friends. So love, definitely. Love is all around. It definitely exists,” Carla said. 

