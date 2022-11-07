‘I love you my baby brother’ Nick Carter mourns death of Aaron

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter mourns the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter who passed away on Saturday.

Nick said that his heart was broken after learning about Aaron’s death and he loved the singer even if they have complicated relationship.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick said.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he added.

Nick said the true villain in their situation is addiction and mental illness.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother,” he said.

Entertainment news site TMZ said Aaron was found dead in his tub in Lancaster, California.

He was 34 years old.

A Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that a body has been found in Aaron’s home and a homicide team has been sent to the house to investigate the case.

Authorities said that there was no fould play on Aaron’s death so far.

He rose to stardom in 1997 when he was 9 years old and regularly appeared in Nickolodeon shows .

Aaron also struggled with drug addiction for six years which he also shared on his social media account.

Among his hits include ‘I’m all about you’, ‘Crush’, and ‘Keep believing’.