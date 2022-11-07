Heart Evangelista returns to PH

Kapuso actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has returned home to the Philippines teasing her fans that she is now on the ‘Season 3’ of her life.

Heart stayed abroad for a long time following back to back fashion events.

“Good morning Philippines. I am back with a vengeance. Welcome to the season 3 of my life! Yes, today is the day where we’re gonna drink some hot… no, not to talk about it,” she wrote.

She later on shared more about a ‘get ready with me’ post.

“Sometimes you never know there’s a perfect match,” she said.

“And my bag which has everything in my life. You never know when it’s, you know, time for… I don’t know, to run away or something like that, charot,” she added.

A netizen then commented saying they thought Heart is no longer doing the cryptic posts.

“Maraming namamatay sa ‘I thought’ dear. Go with the flow na lang darling.. Pati ako maraming I thought. Kaya hayaan na dear,” she said.

Heart has yet to address the issue of her alleged split with husband and Senator Chiz Escudero.